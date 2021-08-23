Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TSE ACB traded up C$0.23 on Monday, reaching C$8.80. The company had a trading volume of 852,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.74. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

