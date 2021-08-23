Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.11

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $689,721.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00161914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,617.58 or 1.00346937 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.11 or 0.01011424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.06 or 0.06876305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,643,104 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

