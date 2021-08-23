Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.92 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.92 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 133.6% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $45.57 or 0.00092869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00299629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.87 or 0.02630422 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,178,946 coins and its circulating supply is 173,675,007 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.