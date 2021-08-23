AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 32,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

