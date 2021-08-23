Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Baby Bunting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.50.
Baby Bunting Group Company Profile
