Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $289,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.7% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $275.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $323.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

