Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 156,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

