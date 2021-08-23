Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,817,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59.

