Baldrige Asset Management LLC Invests $119,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in 3M by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 156.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM opened at $194.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

