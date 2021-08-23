Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 320,339 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

