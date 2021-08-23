Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $63.15 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.65.

