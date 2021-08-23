Baldrige Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

