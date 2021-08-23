Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.56

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.56 and last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 482810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 197.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after buying an additional 113,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

