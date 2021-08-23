Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.42. Approximately 2,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Several analysts have commented on BCMXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.3533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 14.22%. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

