Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.83 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$127.91 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.45 and a 1 year high of C$130.40. The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.15.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

