Barclays Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $291.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $285.00 to $291.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.47.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

