Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTDPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. 8,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

