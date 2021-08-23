Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $101.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

