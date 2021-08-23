Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEAM stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

