Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 96,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

