Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 2,393 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.55. 875,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.24. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

