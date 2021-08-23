Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 227,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,159,383. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

