Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.24. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,411. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.