Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Target by 84.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 59.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Target by 8.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.32. 34,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

