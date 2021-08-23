Benchmark Trims Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price to $16.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered Ontrak from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered Ontrak from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ontrak presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of OTRK opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $339,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,987 shares of company stock worth $11,232,867 over the last ninety days. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

