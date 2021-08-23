Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

