BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $111,500.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $54.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.82. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.17.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 560.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 35.9% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

