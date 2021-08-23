BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.46, a PEG ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $541,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,157. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 174,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 201,959 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

