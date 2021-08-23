Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.45. 10,556,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,683,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.91. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.