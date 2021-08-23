Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 913 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

