Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 9.6% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $119.36. 4,618,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,505. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

