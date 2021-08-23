Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Invests $5.71 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Moderna by 1,062.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $28.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,546,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.49. The stock has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,200 shares of company stock worth $86,848,258. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

