BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $678.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

