BitCore Market Capitalization Achieves $6.04 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $630,118.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.83 or 0.06711372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.77 or 0.01368451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00377338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.00137818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.00638342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00341218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.09 or 0.00330333 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.