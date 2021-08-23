BitGreen 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,867.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $3,867.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058186 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00093773 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00301290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011130 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.