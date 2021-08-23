BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $636,145.02

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $636,145.02 and approximately $242,248.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.98 or 0.00365909 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001682 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.17 or 0.00933121 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

