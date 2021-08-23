BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.51 million, a P/E ratio of -38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.46.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,647,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

