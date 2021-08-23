BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $61,859,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $56.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.