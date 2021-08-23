BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $60.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a hold rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $57.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 43,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.