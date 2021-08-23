BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

BB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 8,664,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,556,730. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

