BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $686.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.96) and last traded at GBX 684.44 ($8.94), with a volume of 38976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678 ($8.86).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 651.45. The company has a market capitalization of £638.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.