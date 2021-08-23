BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,004.00

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,004 ($13.12) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 30525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993 ($12.97).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 949.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Louise Nash purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, with a total value of £10,054 ($13,135.62). Also, insider Merryn S. Webb purchased 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile (LON:THRG)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.