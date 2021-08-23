Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Financial Comparison

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -20.66% -5.45% Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18%

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Shift4 Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.01 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -35.30

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift4 Payments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blade Air Mobility and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78

Shift4 Payments has a consensus target price of $89.44, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Volatility & Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Blade Air Mobility on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

