Blue Chip Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $134.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

