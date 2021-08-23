BMO Capital Markets Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$202.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$240.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$205.40.

TSE:FNV opened at C$181.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$205.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$187.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.23%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

