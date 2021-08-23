BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.26.

LUN stock opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

