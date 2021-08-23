BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $240.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $244.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

