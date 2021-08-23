BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $224,000 in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Roche by 12.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Roche by 16.9% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter worth $250,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 238.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHHBY stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $343.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

