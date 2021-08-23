BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,002,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

