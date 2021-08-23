BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS opened at $395.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $418.62. The company has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

